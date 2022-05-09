One person arrested after punching officer who offered subject a ride

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person was taken into custody after punching an officer who offered the subject a courtesy ride.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on May 8, officers who were working in the area of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway conducted a traffic stop following a passenger who was throwing litter from a vehicle.

Officers contacted the two occupants and found the driver had a warrant and was arrested without incident.

Officers cited the passenger then served and released the subject. Officers then offered the subject a courtesy ride, which the subject accepted.

The subject was then escorted the subject to the second patrol vehicle and laid in the backseat, not moving their feet into the car.

Officers moved to the other side to pull the subject and the subject into the vehicle when the subject punched the officer in the face, causing injury.

The subject was then taken into custody a second time and was booked into CJC related to the assault on the officer.

The officer was able to continue their shift.

