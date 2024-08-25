One person arrested after domestic violence stabbing Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 24, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3200 block of N Chestnut Street for reports of a stabbing.

After an initial investigation, emergency personnel found that two people had been engaged in a domestic violence situation that resulted in one of the parties being stabbed repeatedly.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recover after receiving medical treatment.

The suspect, 31-year-old Hertminia Montoya-Balbastro, was contacted on the 4500 block of Barnes Road and taken into custody.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

___





What Women Need To Know About Lead Being Found In Tampons After a study found traces of metals like lead and arsenic in tampons, what do doctors suggest and what are state leaders doing to look into the findings following its publication? What women need to know about lead found in tampons

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.