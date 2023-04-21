One person arrested after alleged assault of a police officer Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One person was arrested Friday afternoon after an alleged assault against a police officer.

According to officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident took place as officers were chasing a male suspect in the area of the 3600 block of Betty Drive, near the King Soopers at the corner of North Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

The details of what began the chase are unclear at this time, but during the pursuit, the man grabbed the officer's gun, and one shot was fired. The suspect and officer both sustained minor injuries during the altercation. The suspect was then taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is learned.

