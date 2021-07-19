One on One: Kristi Burton-Brown

COLORADO SPRINGS — A historic change has occurred in the Republican party in Colorado. For the first time ever, a major political party in our state is being led by a full team of female officers. Kristi Burton-Brown was elected as chairman three months ago, literally changing the face of party leadership in Colorado. Burton-Brown is 33 years old, making her the youngest GOP party chair in Colorado history, the youngest GOP party chair in the entire country, and she's also the first woman to lead the Republican party since the 1970s.

An El Paso County native, married with two children, Burton-Brown is laser-focused on her new job and her historic leadership team.

"I think it demonstrates the GOP here in Colorado is diverse, we represent people of all kinds, no matter who you are, you can find yourself inside the republican party," said Burton-Brown.

To say that her plate is full as party chair is an understatement. In the last five years, the GOP in Colorado has lost between 50,000 and 100,000 people, through affiliation change, left the party altogether or left the state. Democrats have been dominating, they control both chambers of the state legislature, the Governor's office, and both of the state's U.S. Senators are Democrats now. One other notable change, unaffiliated voters are now the largest voting bloc in Colorado.

She said her first order of business is to reach out to every county in the state, talk one on one with voters, find out what's important to them, and move forward. News 5 asked her specifically, what needs to change and what matters most to turn the tide for Republicans.

"First of all, 2020 was a very nationalized year in politics, Colorado voters care about our state and what affects us here in Colorado, 2022 is going to be a perfect year to talk about Colorado-centric issues, that's what we're going to do, that's what our candidates are gonna do and then I think we have to do a better job of defining what it means to be a Republican candidate," said Burton-Brown

She says it's ideas and solutions about job creation, our children's education, our energy future, health care, inflation, and just as important, she says, more balance to politics in Colorado.

She says the Democrat supermajority does not work for every voter. Her criticism of Democratic leadership starts with Governor Jared Polis, who she calls a "dictator", "King Polis", a man who she says doesn't listen, governs with an iron fist, and along with his political partners, has ram-rodded legislation down the throats of Coloradoans without input from Republicans.

However, when it comes to the most recent recall effort, the third now against Governor Polis, which also includes Secretary of State Jena Griswold, she told News 5, "You know, at this time, I think our efforts are better spent talking about the ideas that people in Colorado want to hear about and backing our candidates who can bring those solutions to the table."

She does believe it will take a team effort by the GOP across Colorado to stem the Democratic tide in politics, but she is also having to try and manage party in-fighting, which has been a problem in El Paso County. The situation escalated recently when the El Paso County GOP party announced that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia, a lightning rod in partisan politics, will be their keynote speaker at their largest fundraiser of the year in August. A decision that some long-time Republicans disagree with. This includes former GOP lawmaker and GOP party executive committee member Lois Langraf, who wrote in a recent op-ed piece, that she is quote "appalled, it's an insult, misguided", and "she doesn't represent the Republican party we support".

News 5 Anchor Rob Quirk asked Burton-Brown if she supports the Taylor-Greene announcement, she did not give him a yes or no answer, saying she is focused on what serves Colorado best, so News 5 asked does this move serve the party best, to invite her?

"I think one thing we have to make sure we do is get away from making politics so much the world of personalities, and take it back to the world of ideas," said Burton-Brown.

Burton-Brown told News 5 she would not be attending the fundraiser in August, saying her schedule is full, and she has other commitments that day.

Coming up on News5 at 6 and 10, a two-part, in-depth "One On One" report on Rob Quirk's conversation with Kristi Burton-Brown.

You can watch her full unedited interview below: