"One Of The Busiest Areas Of Town" Construction On Fillmore Starting Today

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Another big construction project is set to start today. This time, it's at Fillmore and I-25 in Colorado Springs. I spoke with Gayle Sturdivant with the City of Colorado Springs who says this project should take eight months to complete. “Please be patient as we go to this part to keep those bridges in good condition. And that will really help with the major traffic movements we see in Fillmore and help people get on I 25 in particular going northbound”

Fillmore Bridge

Work begins Tuesday, May 14th, 2024. I'm told crews will be improving the stability of the bridge as well as resurfacing it. “Those bridges are in poor condition and again we’re slating those for replacement in fact, we already won one federal grant to start doing the planning for the full replacement, but they’re in such poor condition now we feel like it is important to do some investment to be able to keep those bridges operational for the next five years.”

Sturdivant recommends finding an alternate route through the area. She asks drivers to please look out for crews in cone zones if you must travel through the area. There will be four phases to the project. For this first phase, eastbound Fillmore is down to just one lane east of I-25. We'll keep you updated as plans progress. This project is paid for by the PPRTA (Pikes Peak Rural Transit Authority) maintenance fund.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.