One of Cañon City's oldest businesses celebrates 80 years

CAÑON CITY — DiNardo's Cider and Farm Market in Cañon City is officially 80 years old this year, but walking inside of the shop feels almost like nothing has changed.

"I can't believe it's been 80 years!" said Heidi Willard, the Store Manager who has been helping DiNardo's since the late 1960s.

Willard and Albert DiNardo, the original owner, are in the little shop on the side of Highway 50 for about in 10 hours every day, Monday through Friday.

“He’s a lot of fun! He likes to tease people. He always has a smile on his face whenever people come in and I never really see him angry," said Willard about her right-hand-man DiNardo.

DiNardo is now 92 years old. He started the market with his late twin brother, Mario, when they werejust children.

“They helped a neighbor picking cherries. They were supposed to get paid and the guy didn't pay them," said Willard, reminiscing on how the DiNardo's first batch of cider came to be.

"Their father got really upset and he said, ‘You boys better think of something.’ and Albert said ‘Dad, couldn’t we squeeze them and make juice?”

Thus, the DiNardo's Cider was born.

“Still the same recipe since (19)41!" said Willard.

The business is now an iconic spot in Fremont County, serving some customers for 35 years.

"It’s amazing. Always supporting small business and their customer service is always great," said one family purchasing fireworks in preparation for July 4th weekend.

According to Willard, the secret to the business's longevity is "they treat the people".

"A lot of people come in and this is their second home. They feel comfortable. They stay and visit.”

If you want "stay and visit", the market is open seven days a week, the hours will vary.



