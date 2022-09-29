PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Police say that one man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Pueblo Police responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon around 2:00 pm to find one man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred on the South Side of Pueblo near Jones avenue and East Routt Avenue.

No arrests have been made however Police say that multiple people of interest are in custody.

Police believe the area is no longer a threat to the public. No word has been provided on the man's condition who was shot he was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

