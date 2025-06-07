One man dies at Lake Pueblo State Park after jumping into the water on Saturday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers responded to a 911 call at 2:11 p.m. about a CPR attempt in progress at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday afternoon.

According to CPW, a group of people were swimming at Rock Creek Cove when one of the men decided to jump into the water.

A few minutes later, the group reported seeing the man floating unconscious in the water, and a nearby boater pulled the man onto the boat and began CPR.

Once the 911 call was made, CPW reports that rangers were on the bystander's boat in six minutes, and took over CPR.

The boat drove to the North Boat Ramp, and while CPR was being performed, a Flight for Life helicopter landed at the park.

The man had already died.

The Pueblo County Coroner is investigating the official cause of death, and CPW says that the man wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman says the death is "especially troubling" since he and his team have been trying to raise awareness of water safety.

“This death is under investigation, but it appears to be a tragic accident."



“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of this victim.”



“This is yet another heartbreaking loss of life,” he said. “It underscores the message we have been stressing to recreate responsibly and to wear life preservers when on or near the water. Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman

