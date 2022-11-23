One man dead following shooting on Colorado Springs Eastside

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to a reported shooting around 6:20 pm Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred at the apartment complex across from Mitchell High School on East San Miguel and Potter Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man that was found dead at the scene.

According to CSPD, it appears the parties involved knew each other.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, no arrests have been made at this time.

Colorado Springs Police say that there is no threat to the public at this time. CSPD has not released the identity of the victim or suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this information as we learn more.

