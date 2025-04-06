One man arrested for second-degree murder after CSPD found a woman dead on Saturday night

Warning: This story contains details of a domestic violence situation and could be disturbing for some.

At approximately 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an urgent call on the 800 block of Yuma Street.

According to police, someone had reported a woman who wasn't breathing.

When they arrived, they found a woman was unconscious, and medical personnel from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirmed that the woman was dead.

While on the scene, officers reported talking to a man at the residence. The man had told officers that he had been in a verbal and physical fight with the woman before her death.

After this, CSPD says that the Homicide Unit arrived, took over the investigation, and arrested the man for second-degree murder.

The names of the man and woman have not been released by police at this time.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can find some resources below:

TESSA

TESSA is a Colorado Springs-based organization dedicated to providing emergency help and resources to victims of sexual violence or domestic violence.

Hotline for advocacy/emergencies only: 719-633-3819

National Domestic Violence Hotline

The NDVH is a confidential resource for victims of domestic violence to find emergency housing, create safety plans, and talk to someone about the situation.

24/7 Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Violence Free Colorado

VFC does not provide emergency resources. The organization is a hub for victims of domestic violence to find support resources in their area.

The website includes several hotlines for different situations.









