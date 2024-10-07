One lucky person in Pueblo wins $3+ million lottery

PUEBLO — One person in Pueblo has won a lottery ticket with a jackpot of over $3 million.

According to the Colorado Lottery, one lucky Puebloan hit all six numbers for a jackpot totaling $3,099,213.00 on Saturday. The cash payout on the jackpot is around $1.5 million.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Winners Corner store in downtown Pueblo. As of Monday, the ticket has not been claimed, and the winner has 180 days to do so since the drawing.

According to the Colorado Lottery, the chance of winning this was one and 3.84 million.

