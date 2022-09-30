PUEBLO — One local non-profit group is getting a big boost in state funding to help with Pueblo's food needs. The Pueblo food project is receiving more than $450,000 from different state grants.

The money will go toward hiring more people for the group along with supporting the group's different projects like buying more items for its food pantry.

"We have the ability to make differences from bringing the farm food here to helping a kid learn how to use a knife for the first time,' said Megan Moore with the Pueblo Food Project, 'the impact is delightful."

The Pueblo Food Project says its food pantry has helped more than 30,000 people in Pueblo. For more information, you can visit their website here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.