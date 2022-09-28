One killed in hit-and-run crash on Academy and Maizeland Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person has been killed in a hit-and-run crash on Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road Tuesday night.

Colorado Springs Police said they were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They said a sedan was heading northbound onto Academy Boulevard from Maizeland Road when the vehicle hit and killed the person at the scene. Police said the victim was either walking or riding a bicycle at the time they were hit.

At this time police are not sure who is at fault for the crash. There is no further description of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

