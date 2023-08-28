One killed 3 wounded in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colorado — A man is dead and three others are wounded following an overnight shooting in Pueblo. The crime occurred at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday at an address in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue near the steel mill.

Two of the injured people were rushed to hospitals in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit are working with Crime Scene Investigators to collect evidence and uncover facts in the case.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the Pueblo Police Department. Lo leave an anonymous tip for law enforcement, contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

