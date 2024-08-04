One hospitalized after single motorcycle crash Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 2:17 am. on Saturday, Aug 3, the Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to Galley Rd at N Murray Blvd due to reports of a single motorcycle crash.

When emergency. personnel arrived on scene, they found the motorcyclist suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

The initial investigation found that the motorcyclist was eastbound on Galley Rd approaching N. Murray Blvd when the motorcycle struck several cones and an electric lane closure sign.

___





Are Olympic gold medals actually made of gold? The excitement of a win at the Olympics is followed by the proud and often emotional gold medal ceremony. News5 figures out if the gold Olympic medals are actually gold

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.