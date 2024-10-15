One dead, one seriously injured as a result of two accidents near the North Gate exit Monday

EL PASO COUNTY — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after two accidents just hours apart along I-25 Monday evening.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, both accidents occurred near the southbound North Gate exit along I-25.

Around 4:30 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reported to be driving erratically across all lanes of southbound I-25 before striking a southbound traveling Jeep Wrangler causing the jeep to slam into the left side guardrail.

The F-150, then crossed lanes of traffic before striking a Toyota Tacoma, then striking the right side guardrail before flipping multiple times.

The driver of the F-150 who died as a result of the accident has been identified as a 69-year-old man out of Palmer Lake. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Colorado State Patrol.

The other drivers involved reported minor injuries as a result of the crash.

A second accident in the same area as the first, occurred around 9:15 pm. State patrol says while crews were working to clear the area and investigating the accident a driver in a Honda Pilot was traveling southbound, before hitting a parked Colorado Department of Transportation truck in the area.

The woman driving has been identified as being out of Monument, she was extricated from her vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, her condition is unknown at this time. This scene was cleared at 10:55 p.m.

State patrol says the CDOT employee was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. There were no other injuries as a result of the second accident.

