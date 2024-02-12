One dead following rollover crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has died following a rollover crash at an intersection in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

The crash was located at Dublin Boulevard and Vincent Drive.

CSPD was alerted about the crash around 8 a.m..

Only one car was involved in the accident.

CSPD asks those to avoid the area.

KOAA will post updates as we receive them.

____

