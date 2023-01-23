One dead following a five-car accident on Austin Bluffs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department released the identity of one individual who died following a five-car accident on Friday, January 20th.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. when CSPD said a white Ford F-150 shifted into the left turn lanes and did not stop before striking a blue Honda Civic. The two vehicles then collided with three other vehicles in the intersection.

American Medical Response personnel transported both drivers of the vehicles to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the blue Honda Civic died at the hospital two days later and has been identified as 69-year-old Wolfgang Lampart. Lampart's death marks the first fatal crash in Colorado Springs for 2023.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that alcohol is not a factor in this crash. Speed is considered a factor and it is unclear at this time if drugs were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation by the CSPD Major Crash Team, but at this time no arrests are pending currently.

