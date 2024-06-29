One dead and one hospitalized after Friday night shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — At around 9:32 p.m. on Friday, June 28, Pueblo Police responded to the 300 block of E Northern Ave due to reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene around 9:35 p.m. and found two adult women with injuries.

Both of the women were transported to the hospital— one with non-life-threatening injuries and

one with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The woman with life-threatening injuries later died at the hospital.

The Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives and Crime Scene Investigations Units are investigating her death as a homicide.

The identities of either of the women have yet to be released.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Kenneth Cole at 719-601-7226. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867). If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

