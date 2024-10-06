One dead and one hospitalized after crash between motorcycle and vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to US 24 Frontage Rd and W Cimarron St for reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR provided emergency medical aid to one of the drivers who was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
While still on the scene of the crash, it was found that the driver succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.
Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility for the investigation.
Speed and alcohol are being considered as possible factors in this investigation.
