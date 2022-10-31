One dead after vehicle goes off the roadway and hits bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado State Patrol has confirmed one person is dead after their vehicle went off the roadway and hit the bridge on northbound I-25 near the Voyager interchange. The call came in around 7:30pm on Sunday night. The single occupant of the vehicle involved was confirmed dead on scene.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We'll update this article as we learn more.

