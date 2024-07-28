One dead after single motorcycle crash Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, July 27 at around 9:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash in the parking lot of 6867 Crest Hill View.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the motorcycle rider deceased.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle rider was trying out different tricks when they lost control

and struck a concrete retaining wall before coming to a rest in a residential backyard.

The CSPD Major Crash Team then assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The parking lot was closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

___





American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing An American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs was forced to return to Dallas Fort Worth Airport Sunday after a mechanical issue. DFW COS Emergency Landing

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.