One dead after single motorcycle crash Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, July 27 at around 9:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash in the parking lot of 6867 Crest Hill View.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the motorcycle rider deceased.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle rider was trying out different tricks when they lost control
and struck a concrete retaining wall before coming to a rest in a residential backyard.

The CSPD Major Crash Team then assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The parking lot was closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene.
