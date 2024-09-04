One dead after officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting outside of the Walmart on east Platte, on the east side of Colorado Springs. We know one man is dead after police say he quote, "Produced a handgun" outside of the store.

Several agencies are on the scene including Colorado Springs Police, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Metro Crime Lab.

The store is closed and completely taped off with crime scene tape. We're told the store will be closed throughout the investigation which could be a while longer.

This all started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night- that's when CSPD says they located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. After that, officers coordinated with extra duty officers inside the store and identified a man and woman who were inside the stolen car. The car is described as a white Chevy truck.

When leaving the store, officers say they approached the two people and the man "produced a gun". That's when officers say they fired at the suspect, hitting him at least once. The male suspect died on the scene.

Police say no one else was injured... And everyone involved is accounted for. They added the woman with the man was detained, but then released. Her involvement related to the stolen car is currently under investigation.

Per CSPD protocol... The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this officer-involved shooting. We'll continue to talk with investigators and bring you the very latest.

