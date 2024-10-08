One dead after officer-involved shooting in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood - EPCSO investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood on the northeast side of the city.

Several police cars have Prarie Grass Lane closed down while the investigation continues.

Colorado Springs Police say just before midnight last night, they received a call about a man acting suicidal. They say he was cutting himself and when officers arrived, the man approached them aggressively with the knife. That's when officers say they shot the man at least once.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Sergeant Rogers with CSPD says the El Paso County Sherriff's Office will be taking over the investigation, for transparency. "Just like if they had a death, we would handle that investigation."

It's not clear how long the investigation will take. CSPD does say that everyone involved has been accounted for.

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988.

