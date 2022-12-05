Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One dead after bicycle and car collide in southeast Colorado Springs

Car accident
AP
Car accident
Posted at 8:48 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 22:58:48-05

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A bicyclist is dead Sunday night after colliding with a car southeast of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, they responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Northbound Powers Blvd. near Fontaine Blvd around 5:15PM. That's in Unincorporated El Paso County, south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Upon arrival emergency responders gave medical aid to the bicyclist, a 56 year old resident of Colorado Springs. The individual later died due to their injuries.

The single vehicle that was involved was driven by a 64 year old male also out of Colorado Springs. His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Powers Blvd has reopened to traffic.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill up Sweepstakes Side Promo

Fill Up With KOAA5