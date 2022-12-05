One dead after bicycle and car collide in southeast Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A bicyclist is dead Sunday night after colliding with a car southeast of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, they responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Northbound Powers Blvd. near Fontaine Blvd around 5:15PM. That's in Unincorporated El Paso County, south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Upon arrival emergency responders gave medical aid to the bicyclist, a 56 year old resident of Colorado Springs. The individual later died due to their injuries.

The single vehicle that was involved was driven by a 64 year old male also out of Colorado Springs. His condition is unknown at this time.

#CO21 (Powers Blvd) northbound: Lane(s) reopened to traffic at Fontaine Boulevard. https://t.co/vCcAVLefmU — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 5, 2022

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Powers Blvd has reopened to traffic.

