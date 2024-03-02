Watch Now
One dead after accident at Austin Bluffs and Meadow Lane Friday evening

KOAA5 / Kevin Reynolds
Colorado Springs Police Major Crash Team investigated after a person died in an accident on March 1, 2023.
Posted at 7:57 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 22:05:14-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police have confirmed with News5 that a person is dead following an accident Friday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is on the scene of an accident that happened at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadow Lane. The accident was between a vehicle and a motorcycle according to police.

Police say the intersection is closed at this time, and are asking people to avoid the area.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. Details on what led up to the accident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
