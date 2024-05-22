Watch Now
One block of Cheyenne Boulevard closed Wednesday following water main break

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities says that a block of Cheyenne Boulevard is closed between 8th Street and Wolfe Avenue after crews hit an unmarked water main.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says a block of Cheyenne Boulevard is shut down between 8th Street and Wolfe Avenue in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

According to CSU, the closure was caused after crews hit an unmarked water main. Traffic is being detoured east along Cheyenne Boulevard.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

