One block of Cheyenne Boulevard closed Wednesday following water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says a block of Cheyenne Boulevard is shut down between 8th Street and Wolfe Avenue in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.
According to CSU, the closure was caused after crews hit an unmarked water main. Traffic is being detoured east along Cheyenne Boulevard.
#TrafficAlert Cheyenne Blvd. is currently closed due to a hit unmarked water main. It is closed from 8th Street to Wolfe Avenue and traffic is being detoured east on Cheyenne Blvd. Please avoid the area while repairs are being made. pic.twitter.com/0ha0Uy1nwk
— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 22, 2024
People have been asked to avoid the area.
___
Human Remains Found At Colorado Springs Golf Course
The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said officers responded to a report of a human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course. Officers were seen searching the area near a small creek by the sixth hole about 100 yards from the clubhouse. A Metro Crime Lab truck and a vehicle with the El Paso County Coroner's Officer were also on the scene with police.
____
