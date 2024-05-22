One block of Cheyenne Boulevard closed Wednesday following water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says a block of Cheyenne Boulevard is shut down between 8th Street and Wolfe Avenue in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

According to CSU, the closure was caused after crews hit an unmarked water main. Traffic is being detoured east along Cheyenne Boulevard.

#TrafficAlert Cheyenne Blvd. is currently closed due to a hit unmarked water main. It is closed from 8th Street to Wolfe Avenue and traffic is being detoured east on Cheyenne Blvd. Please avoid the area while repairs are being made. pic.twitter.com/0ha0Uy1nwk — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 22, 2024

People have been asked to avoid the area.

