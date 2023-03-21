One arrested in Colorado Springs following nationwide extradition warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Police assisted Colorado State Patrol in executing a search warrant for a local man who is being accused of violating parole in connection to kidnapping and forgery charges.

On Tuesday, 39-year-old Lawrence Johnson was located by police inside his vehicle near the 300 block of Chapel Lane.

Police say he attempted to run away before he was brought down by a police K9. Johnson was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital. He now faces charges of eluding.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

