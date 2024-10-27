One arrested for DUI after vehicle struck by train

COLORADO SPRINGS — On the morning of Sunday, October 27, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle that had been struck by a train crossing South Sierra Madre Street.
Officers responded and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been hit by a train.
An initial investigation found that the driver had turned onto the train tracks as if to travel down them and got stuck. As a train approached, the driver got out of the vehicle and fled.
Officers located the driver shortly after and arrested Haleigh Micci for DUI.
No one was injured in this incident.
___
____
