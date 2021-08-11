One arrested following major narcotics investigation dating back to 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Wednesday they arrested a man on felony charges following an investigation of narcotics distribution that began last year.

CSPD's Vice Narcotics and Intelligence (VNI) street team found the main sources of supply for the narcotics to be located at a body shop located on the 500 block of Arrawanna Drive, and a residence on Bowser Drive.

Officers conducted search warrants at both locations and seized the following:

16 pounds of heroin

4 pounds of methamphetamine

4 pounds of cocaine

4,722 DU of fentanyl pills (M-30 pills)

353 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

6 pounds of high-quality refined marijuana flower

$99,146 in U.S. currency

13 firearms (four of the firearms were confirmed stolen)

The primary suspect in this investigation, William Johns, was arrested on felony charges of Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance. He was booked on August 4, 2021.