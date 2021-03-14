One arrested following crash that sent 3 people to hospital in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A two-vehicle crash sent three people, one of whom was ejected due to the crash impact, to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The department responded to the crash at North Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane just before 2 a.m. Officers said one person from a red Nissan was ejected during the crash and two other people in the vehicle, including the driver, were trapped in the car and had to be extricated by the fire department.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, the other vehicle involved in the crash, stayed on scene and was found to be intoxicated, according to police. The department said there are "conflicting reports" of the directions the vehicles were traveling before the crash, so the Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate.

The department identified the driver of the Silverado as 18-year-old Jose M. Sanchez-Agundes who was arrested for vehicular assault and DUI. The three people in the Nissan were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries with the driver having serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact police at (719) 444-7000 as the investigation continues.



