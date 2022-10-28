One Alamosa officer was shot by a juvenile Thursday afternoon

ALAMOSA, CO — The City of Alamosa announced that an officer was shot on Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page.

According to the city, Alamosa Police Department Officers were responding to a fight at the 1200 Block of Denver avenue around 4:10 pm.

As soon as they arrived a juvenile suspect started shooting at one of the officers. The officer was shot twice and is currently undergoing surgery at the San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center.

When officers arrived another man was found near the location with a gunshot wound as well. He was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery.

The shooter is in custody and there is no longer any threat to the public.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Alamosa Police Department at 719-589-2548 or email apdadmin@ci.alamosa.co.us.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.