One acre grass fire on southbound I-25 in Fountain started by semi-truck fire

FOUNTAIN, CO — A semi-truck that was on fire on southbound I-25 in Fountain has been put out.

According to Fountain police, the fire happened at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police say the semi was in a traffic crash, then caught on fire.

The fire then spread into the grass between I-25 and the frontage road just outside Fort Carson.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and the grass fire was about an acre in size.

As of publishing this article, the southbound on-ramp to I-25 is closed right now.

