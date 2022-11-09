COLORADO SPRINGS — Once a swing state, Colorado has become more of a blue leaning state. Especially since 2018, Democrats have been controlling the majority in Colorado. But the shift didn’t happen overnight.

The shift has been led by large voter turnouts in Denver and Boulder. In 2020, the state voted for President Joe Biden. During the election, the democratic vote increased in 40 of Colorado’s 64 counties, according to the Colorado Secretary of State Office.

Last night’s election results continued the trend, with Governor Polis being re-elected and the Democrats taking the majority.

“Now, we must all come together to move Colorado forward. I am so deeply honored that the people of Colorado have chosen to share in my belief that Colorado’s best days are still ahead,” said Polis.

Another thing that impacts the vote here in Colorado is the increase in young voters. In 2020, voters aged 25-34 had the highest number of returned ballots in Colorado, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The state is also seeing more registered Democrat voters. On the night leading into the election this year, there were 110,000 registered Democrats over registered Republicans.

