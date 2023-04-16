Olympic museum celebrates education and youth sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The US Olympic and Paralympic Museum is celebrating teachers and youth sports this month with two weekends of special promotions. Any educator who showed their school ID and was wearing a sports jersey was given free admission on Saturday and Sunday in honor of Educator Appreciation Weekend.

Students under the age of 13 can also enjoy free admission by wearing sports jerseys and presenting their school ID next weekend, April 22-23.

Adrian Ramirez teaches 8th Grade math and is an assistant athletic director at Kipp Sunshine Peak Academy in Denver. He said appreciates the recognition but was more excited about the inspiration the museum creates in young people.

"Teaching students, teaching young athletes the ways of the game, hopefully, that can lead them on to better leadership roles and carry this country into the next generation," Ramirez said.

"I feel like it's a really great place to see where people come from and where they're headed next."

Museum officials say education is one of their core values They've created a free resiliency curriculum for teachers, coaches, and anyone who works with youth.

It's called Becoming Your Personal Best and is geared toward youth in 4th to 12 grades. The program provides tools to build and strengthen the lives of young people through the lens of the inspirational life experiences of Olympians and Paralympians.

Contact Caitlin Schinsky (cschinsky@usopm.org) to learn more about Becoming Your Personal Best.

