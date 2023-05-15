Olympic City USA youth fall soccer registration opened Monday, free registration while spots last

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs wants to remind you that youth fall soccer registration opened Monday.

Beginning in 2021 the youth fall soccer program has more than doubled across all age divisions according to the City of Colorado Springs.

Registration began Monday and for the first 460 kids to sign up, registration fees will be waived.

Most free spots are reserved for the youngest age divisions and in locations with practices in southeast and central Colorado Springs.

“We are proud to make youth sports accessible to more families in our community through this impactful program created by Olympic City USA,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Making soccer free means access to a healthy and beneficial activity for kids regardless of their income bracket. They are learning about teamwork, respect, and, most importantly, having fun.”

If you do not happen to be one of the first families to register your child for free, registration costs a total of $82 and includes 10 scheduled games and a game jersey.

If you want to learn more about the program or register you can do so here.

