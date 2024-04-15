Olympic Athletes Gather In Pueblo Before Paris Summer Games

Athletes are preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. On Monday, 4/15/24, people in Pueblo will get to meet many of these Olympians.

The athletes are boxers, from 21 countries around the world, including the United States. These boxers have been traveling all around the world, and Pueblo is their last stop before the games in Paris.

Jacob Rivera with the Pueblo Convention Center tells me that this event is very important for the steel city. "Oh this is super important for Pueblo, this is a huge event that is bringing tourism not only around the country but around the world which is super important to Pueblo"

Pueblo Convention Center

The kick-off dinner starts at 5:00 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.