Olympic and Paralympic museum returns to regular hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum will return to regular hours, after reducing their admission hours due to the pandemic.

Museum hours:

Sunday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

According to the museum's website guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance. Admission is timed to maintain social distancing in the Museum, masks are also still required.

Guests may also run into Olympians at the museum, the museum currently has nine athletes on staff, and the museum tells News5 that athletes often visit the museum.

The museum offers accessible and interactive exhibits where guests can participate in different Olympic activities including track and field, archery, alpine skiing, skeleton, and sled hockey.

Upon arrival, guests receive a personalized badge that keeps track of all their stats as they complete different interactive stations.

The museum boasts a collection of 38 torches, dating back to the 1936 games in Berlin, as well as the 2021 Tokyo games torch. They also hold a collection of Olympic medals from over the years.

The museum officially opened in downtown Colorado Springs in late July 2020 after its opening was delayed due to the pandemic.

