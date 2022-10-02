Old Europe Cheese issues voluntary recall

SILVER SPRING, Maryland — The US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Old Europe Cheese, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to concerns of potential Listeria contamination.

Listeria is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The CDC reported six illnesses Friday from individuals living in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. Five of the suspected Listeria patients had to be hospitalized.

While healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women the CDC reports.

The cheeses were sold under multiple brand names at Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods locations in the United States and Mexico between August 1 and September 28 of this year. The recalled products have "best-by" dates ranging from September 28 to December 12, 2022.

Visit the recall notice for a full list of product names, UPC codes, and stores.

