Old Colorado City restaurant sees damage from fallen tree after overnight wind storm

OLD COLORADO CITY — A heavy wind storm overnight in Colorado Springs knocked down parts of trees on the west side, including one near Cucuru Gallery Cafe in Old Colorado City.

The restaurant owner, Guillermo Alvarado, said he came to work Monday morning to find a fallen tree crushing the fence in front of his business and lying across the sidewalk.

Maggie Bryan A fallen tree limb smashed the fence of Cucuru Gallery Cafe in Old Colorado City after overnight wind storms.

“We’ve put in a report of the damage and, of course, it's obstructing the walkway so that’s a concern for all of the businesses that people won’t have a way to get around.”

However, he said he's no stranger to wind storms in the area.

“Not too long ago we had a tree on the south side of 24th Street that went through the roof and into the men’s restroom. Just like a spear," said Alvarado.

Cucuru Gallery Cafe at the corner of 24th Street and West Colorado Avenue closed earlier this year for renovations and celebrated its reopening this Saturday. The recent damage is a setback for the business and Alvarado estimates it will cost around a thousand dollars to repair.

Maggie Bryan A fallen tree narrowly misses the front window of Cucuru Gallery Cafe in Old Colorado City after wind storms early Monday morning.

Alvarado said he's grateful the tree didn't cause more damage and narrowly avoided the window at the front of the business.

“I’m shocked that it didn’t break the window... because that would’ve been major. That would’ve been hard to fix," he said.

Residents of Colorado Springs can report downed trees or branches in streets, bike lanes, sidewalks, or public right-of-ways here or using the GoCOS! mobile app. Property owners are responsible for trees and branches that fall on private property. You can drop off yard waste at Rocky Top Resources at 1755 East Las Vegas Street. For more information call (719) 579-9103.

