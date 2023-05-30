Old Colorado City businesses see booming sales as Territory Days wraps up

OLD COLORADO CITY — The 48th Annual Territory Days in Old Colorado City wrapped up Monday night after three days of live music, food, and entertainment.

Jim Wear, the event organizer, said the street fair brought in around 50,000 people each day to the fair which stretches four blocks.

"This is such a long-standing tradition here in Colorado Springs and everybody was ready. And we had a huge turnout," said Wear.

He said the festival took a two-year break in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Wear said this year the festival welcomed over 200 vendors and cost around $150,000 to put on.

"We're really back in the groove. Now we're back up to a full complement of vendors and entertainers with a waiting list like we were seeing pre-COVID," he said.

Nearby businesses are also reaping the benefits of more foot traffic into their stores. Jared Keul, an employee at All About Colorado, a local t-shirt shop, said this is a weekend their business looks forward to.

"You see people going shoulder to shoulder out here on the streets because of the foot traffic just being immense," he said. "It's definitely one of our big, big times of the year."

The owner of the business said they expect to double their normal weekend sales.

A Memorial Day Observance took place Monday afternoon at Bancroft Park during the festival to remember and honor fallen service members. The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard presented the colors during the ceremony.

