Oktoberfest returns to Colorado Springs for its 10th year this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The website says to "load up your car & come on out!" to the tenth Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs.

The event kicks off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and continues through Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free, but parking will cost $10 dollars per car to help cover costs.

The festival began in 2011 in Colorado Springs and brings "an authentic experience through food, Warsteiner Beer, and German music", according to the website.

Different tasting packages and tickets for specific events can be viewed and purchased online.

News5 will have team coverage of a number of events in Southern Colorado that are happening this weekend on KOAA at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

