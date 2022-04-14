Officials set to provide State of Fort Carson Address to community leaders

FORT CARSON, CO — Officials at Fort Carson are set to provide a State of Fort Carson Address to Colorado Congressional representatives and Front Range community leaders.

Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, will discuss the current status and mission of the division, brigades and support units assigned to Fort Carson.

Mountain Post Ready will also be introduced, it's an updated strategic posture that ensures the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson units are prepared to meet the security requirements of the nation.

Fort Carson's garrison commander, Col. Nate Springer, is set to also provide updates on installation achievements and community partnerships, future growth and the impact continued progress has on the post and the community.

A Stryker vehicle from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team will be on display along with Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, a Panther vehicle and a bomb suit from the 71st EOD and working dogs with the 759th Military Police Detachment.

