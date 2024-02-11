Officers say disturbance and shooting led to dangerous overnight downtown crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is charging the suspect involved in a dangerous early morning downtown crash with multiple crimes.

The crash happened just before 2 o'clock Sunday morning and damaged storefronts and patios near Bijou and Tejon in downtown.

Investigators now say the suspect involved was suffering from a gunshot wound at the time of the crash and officers believe he was shot by a homeowner in the 1900 block of South Prospect after an earlier domestic disturbance call. Investigators say after being shot the suspect drove off and made his way into the downtown area. Moments later officers say the suspect struck a parked car and crashed into several businesses along the 200 block of N. Tejon St causing a significant amount of damage.

The suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault, burglary, and several traffic charges. The suspect is currently in the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

#HappeningNow CSPD investigating gnarly early morning crash in downtown Colorado Springs that damaged patios and storefronts near Tejon and Bijou. Stick with @KOAA for updates on this story as we learn more about what led up to the crash and the condition of any people involved. pic.twitter.com/qi9dtl3AHj — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) February 11, 2024

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.