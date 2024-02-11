Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Officers say disturbance and shooting led to dangerous overnight downtown crash

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Bijou and Tejon and destroyed patio space and storefronts
Investigators say disturbance and shooting led to dangerous overnight downtown crash
KOAA
Police blocked off a stretch of Tejon near Bijou early Sunday morning as they investigate a dangerous crash scene right across from Acacia Park in downtown.
Investigators say disturbance and shooting led to dangerous overnight downtown crash
Posted at 6:19 AM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 08:19:55-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is charging the suspect involved in a dangerous early morning downtown crash with multiple crimes.

The crash happened just before 2 o'clock Sunday morning and damaged storefronts and patios near Bijou and Tejon in downtown.

Investigators now say the suspect involved was suffering from a gunshot wound at the time of the crash and officers believe he was shot by a homeowner in the 1900 block of South Prospect after an earlier domestic disturbance call. Investigators say after being shot the suspect drove off and made his way into the downtown area. Moments later officers say the suspect struck a parked car and crashed into several businesses along the 200 block of N. Tejon St causing a significant amount of damage.

The suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault, burglary, and several traffic charges. The suspect is currently in the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App