Officers and detectives transported to hospital after explosion on Saturday night

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — At 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, officers with the Monument Police Department (MPD) were sent to a residence after reports of a family disturbance.

The home was on Front Street.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), the suspect, 24-year-old Miguel Borja, had previous incidents displaying "concerning behavior." Because of this, MPD requested that the sheriff's office assist with the situation.

EPSO says that Borja allegedly attempted to light another person on fire.

Officers on the scene evacuated the home, and Borja barricaded himself inside.

When officers were attempting to communicate with Borja, they began to smell strong odors of gas inside the home.

According to EPSO, as officers and detectives were trying to enter part of the residence, there was an explosion that police believe was intentionally caused by Borja.

Two officers and three deputies were inside the home when the explosion occurred. All five law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital.

They have since been released.

Borja was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in Denver to be treated for "burn-related injuries."

EPSO detectives have taken over the investigation, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Colorado Springs Police Department Regional Explosives Unit, and the Metro Crime Lab.

Borja is charged with the following:



One count of Attempted First-Degree Assault

One count of First-Degree Arson

Three counts of Attempted Homicide

Five counts of Attempted Homicide of a Peace Officer

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement:

“I am incredibly thankful members of law enforcement were not seriously injured during this incident."



“Criminals like Borja do not belong in our communities, and I am grateful he is in the custody of my deputies.



“Thank you to our collaborating partners, at the local and federal levels, for assisting us in this investigation and ensuring justice for everyone harmed by this troubling act of violence.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Investigators have not determined the official cause of the explosion.





