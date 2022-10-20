Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cañon City

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:41:10-04

CAÑON CITY — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following a Thursday morning shooting.

At approximately 8:26 a.m., Fremont County deputies were dispatched to the area of Country Green apartments for a man with a gun.

Deputies located the man at approximately 8:40 a.m. near Greydene and Cherry streets in Cañon City. It was during this time that shots were fired.

The suspect was transported to St. Thomas More Hospital, and no deputies with the Sheriff's Office were injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.

An investigation is ongoing, and no other information was made available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards