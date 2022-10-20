Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following a Thursday morning shooting.

At approximately 8:26 a.m., Fremont County deputies were dispatched to the area of Country Green apartments for a man with a gun.

Deputies located the man at approximately 8:40 a.m. near Greydene and Cherry streets in Cañon City. It was during this time that shots were fired.

The suspect was transported to St. Thomas More Hospital, and no deputies with the Sheriff's Office were injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.

An investigation is ongoing, and no other information was made available.

_____

