Officer-involved shooting near Academy and Carefree under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, at around 5 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Boulevard.
None of the officers were hurt and the suspect was taken into custody and is no longer a threat to the community.
News 5 has not learned what caused the shooting or if there are any victims.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will takeover the investigation into the shooting.
This is a developing story
