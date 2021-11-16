Officer-involved shooting near Academy and Carefree under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, at around 5 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Boulevard.

None of the officers were hurt and the suspect was taken into custody and is no longer a threat to the community.

News 5 has not learned what caused the shooting or if there are any victims.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will takeover the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story

