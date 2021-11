PUEBLO — Pueblo police say an officer was involved in a shooting near 17th and Francisco on the west side of Pueblo.

This marks the 2nd officer involved shooting of the week in Pueblo.

This is a developing story, and News5 is on the scene.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter