Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Officer-involved shooting in Peyton under investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:43 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 00:43:49-04

EL PASO COUNTY — On Wednesday night, residents that live in the area of 17000 Gollihar Court were under a shelter-in-place order due to an officer-involved shooting.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident had to do with a suicidal man. Officers say they encountered the man at around 2:30 p.m. and they say that he was armed. They say at some point during attempts to de-escalate the situation, shots were fired. They say the man was injured and died at the scene, but that none of the deputies were hurt.

The Shelter-in-Place order was announced at around 7 p.m. and was later lifted at 8:40 p.m. Police say there is no longer a threat to the community.

The incident is currently under investigation.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards