Officer-involved shooting in Peyton under investigation

EL PASO COUNTY — On Wednesday night, residents that live in the area of 17000 Gollihar Court were under a shelter-in-place order due to an officer-involved shooting.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident had to do with a suicidal man. Officers say they encountered the man at around 2:30 p.m. and they say that he was armed. They say at some point during attempts to de-escalate the situation, shots were fired. They say the man was injured and died at the scene, but that none of the deputies were hurt.

Getting ready for details from @EPCSheriff regarding officer involved shooting in Peyton. I’ll thread what we learn. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/kZwSeTbFZA — Colette Bordelon (@ColetteBordelon) September 2, 2021

The Shelter-in-Place order was announced at around 7 p.m. and was later lifted at 8:40 p.m. Police say there is no longer a threat to the community.

The incident is currently under investigation.

