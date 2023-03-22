Officer-involved shooting in Monte Vista leaves 18-year-old dead

MONTE VISTA, CO — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead in Monte Vista Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the altercation between two Monte Vista Police Department officers and an 18-year-old resident began around 12:35 pm.

Officers were dispatched to a house on South Broadway for a welfare check. A short time after arriving an 18-year-old male jumped out of a window brandishing two knives.

CBI says immediately the man began to run toward the officers swinging the knives. CBI confirmed the man was tasered and shot by officers outside the home. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the officers was struck by the suspect's knives, however, one officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

CBI says both officers have been with MVPD for 10 years each, officers were placed on administrative leave and their names will be withheld from the public until the 12th Judicial District's Attorney Office makes its ruling on if the shooting was justified.

This remains an ongoing investigation. News5 will continue to follow this story as more information is learned.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.